

We want a joint plan to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is working to transform the country from digital to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. He said, we will make Bangladesh a developed country in the next 41 years. And that Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh. We will move from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. The Prime Minister said that the government is working to successfully implement the four foundations of building 'Smart Bangladesh'. These are Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society. We have not stopped here; we have also planned how the delta of 2100 will be. In Smart Bangladesh everything will be through technology. Mentioning that the citizens will be skilled in the use of technology and the entire economy will be managed through it, he said that huge efforts have already been made to make the government and society smart. Mentioning the young generation as soldiers in transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country, the Prime Minister said, you (youth) should be prepared as smart citizens as the soldiers of 2041.



Rupkalp 2041 or Bangladesh Vision 2041 is a national strategic plan to strengthen the economic and social position of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, given by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and prepared by the National Economic Council. From 2022 to 2044, as part of this twenty-two-year strategic five-year plan, Bangladesh aims to achieve high-income country status through industrialization. Vision 2041 aims to increase exports from Bangladesh, increase production capacity through human resource development and encourage expansion of investment. If this objective is successful, it will take another step forward in the development of the destiny of the people of this country. Therefore, not only the government but also the people must work together to make this mission a success. Maybe the education rate is increasing in the country, their employment rate is not increasing compared to the education rate. As a result, the number of educated unemployed is increasing day by day. Most of the educated unemployed are looking for jobs after completing their studies, but they have very little entrepreneurial spirit.



At the 'National Youth Award 2019' ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advised the youth society to think 'I will not do jobs, I will give jobs'.



According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) latest labor force survey 2016-17, the number of active unemployed in the country is 27 lakh. According to BBS calculations, the total labor force in the country is 5 crore 67 lakh. Among them, 5 crore 51 lakh 80 thousand people are working. This means that the number of unemployed is only 26 lakh 80 thousand. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) last released the labor force survey in 2016. The results were published a year later in 2017, but the country has not conducted this survey for five years. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has to wait till the end of 2024 to know the update of the numerical calculation of educated unemployed through labor force survey. At present the number may have increased at a much higher rate.



We want to stand upright in the chest of the developed world. The purpose of Rupkalpa 2041 must be implemented to give reality to Bangabandhu's thoughts. The steps taken by the government to implement this objective should be implemented. Educated unemployed people in the country need to be converted into public resources. It is not possible to implement the objectives of Vision 2041 by keeping such a large part of the educated unemployed. The field of employment of the educated should be increased. Our population is increasing but the land is not increasing, so we have to make arrangements to grow more crops on less land. Garment industry, workers need to be more modernized. Remittance warriors should stimulate the wheels of the country's economy more smoothly. The overall development of every sector of the country and corruption should be kept free. Sonar Bangla should be transformed into a gold mine by realizing the objectives of vision 2041 along with the government by continuing the overall effort of everyone's participation in the development of the country.

The writer is an advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna

















Building digital Bangladesh is a big challenge of the present time. An independent map acquired in exchange for the fresh blood of the people of this country. The independent flag of this map does not fly so easily in the sky today, there is a lot of sacrifice and history behind it. Bangladesh is a small name drawn in the heart of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, the emancipation of the people of this country. On December 5, 1969, at a discussion meeting organized on the occasion of the 6th death anniversary of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy, the son of democracy, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation, announced, "Our independent country will be called Bangladesh." This one utterance was engrained in the hearts of Bengalis. On that day, the people of this country began to join more and more efforts for the freedom of this country with more conviction. In continuation of that, in 1971, through a long bloody war of 9 months, we got an independent country and flag in exchange for the honor of about 30 lakh martyrs and 2 lakh mothers and sisters. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for the welfare of the people of this independent country created by Bangabandhu. Whose thought is the welfare of the people of this country? The current government is planning and implementing various development oriented works for the welfare of the people of this country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is working to transform the country from digital to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. He said, we will make Bangladesh a developed country in the next 41 years. And that Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh. We will move from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. The Prime Minister said that the government is working to successfully implement the four foundations of building 'Smart Bangladesh'. These are Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society. We have not stopped here; we have also planned how the delta of 2100 will be. In Smart Bangladesh everything will be through technology. Mentioning that the citizens will be skilled in the use of technology and the entire economy will be managed through it, he said that huge efforts have already been made to make the government and society smart. Mentioning the young generation as soldiers in transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country, the Prime Minister said, you (youth) should be prepared as smart citizens as the soldiers of 2041.Rupkalp 2041 or Bangladesh Vision 2041 is a national strategic plan to strengthen the economic and social position of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, given by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, and prepared by the National Economic Council. From 2022 to 2044, as part of this twenty-two-year strategic five-year plan, Bangladesh aims to achieve high-income country status through industrialization. Vision 2041 aims to increase exports from Bangladesh, increase production capacity through human resource development and encourage expansion of investment. If this objective is successful, it will take another step forward in the development of the destiny of the people of this country. Therefore, not only the government but also the people must work together to make this mission a success. Maybe the education rate is increasing in the country, their employment rate is not increasing compared to the education rate. As a result, the number of educated unemployed is increasing day by day. Most of the educated unemployed are looking for jobs after completing their studies, but they have very little entrepreneurial spirit.At the 'National Youth Award 2019' ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advised the youth society to think 'I will not do jobs, I will give jobs'.According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) latest labor force survey 2016-17, the number of active unemployed in the country is 27 lakh. According to BBS calculations, the total labor force in the country is 5 crore 67 lakh. Among them, 5 crore 51 lakh 80 thousand people are working. This means that the number of unemployed is only 26 lakh 80 thousand. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) last released the labor force survey in 2016. The results were published a year later in 2017, but the country has not conducted this survey for five years. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has to wait till the end of 2024 to know the update of the numerical calculation of educated unemployed through labor force survey. At present the number may have increased at a much higher rate.We want to stand upright in the chest of the developed world. The purpose of Rupkalpa 2041 must be implemented to give reality to Bangabandhu's thoughts. The steps taken by the government to implement this objective should be implemented. Educated unemployed people in the country need to be converted into public resources. It is not possible to implement the objectives of Vision 2041 by keeping such a large part of the educated unemployed. The field of employment of the educated should be increased. Our population is increasing but the land is not increasing, so we have to make arrangements to grow more crops on less land. Garment industry, workers need to be more modernized. Remittance warriors should stimulate the wheels of the country's economy more smoothly. The overall development of every sector of the country and corruption should be kept free. Sonar Bangla should be transformed into a gold mine by realizing the objectives of vision 2041 along with the government by continuing the overall effort of everyone's participation in the development of the country.The writer is an advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna