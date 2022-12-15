Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Thrust on delivering digital services by Livestock Department providers

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Dec 14: Speakers at a function underscored the need for accustoming the service providers of Livestock Department with the digital services in line with the digital age.
"As the country has been turned into digital one, there is no alternative to providing digital services by the service providers. In this perspective, the service providers should have knowledge about apps", they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a day-long workshop on 'Empower apps affairs' in the conference room of SKS Inn on the  outskirt of the district town on Monday.
Swiss Contact arranged the workshop under Making Markets Works for the Jamuna, Padma and Teesta Chars (M4C) project.
District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.
Project Intervention Area Manager Rabiul Hasan, Senior Intervention Officer Chandranath Gupta, and apps trainer and field operation manager of M4C project Arifur Rahman Sabuz addressed the workshop as the resource persons.
 As many as 22 village practitioners of Livestock Department took part in the workshop.
Md Rabiul Hasan briefed the participants about the goal and objectives of the M4C project and said this project is working to reduce poverty and vulnerability through the development of the agricultural market system in char area, creating income and employment opportunities for the poor families of char areas.
The M4C project is also working on various strategies for overall economic development, market connectivity, employment generation and rescue from natural calamities of char residents of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Jamalpur and Shariatpur areas in the South and North-West regions of the country, he added.
District Livestock Officer Md. Masudur Rahman gave the service providers ideas about mobile apps
 Apart from this, they would get all kinds of suggestions in these apps by increasing awareness and skills in mobile application development at the national level, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on delivering digital services by Livestock Department providers
Pledge to follow ideals of golden souls renewed
15 nabbed with drugs in 5 dists
Illegal structures demolished in Rajshahi
Girl commits suicide in Gaibandha
Ensuring health services to adolescent girls stressed
The photo shows the GPA-5 holding students in the SSC exam-2022
Cotton store gutted in Dinajpur


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft