Thrust on delivering digital services by Livestock Department providers

GAIBANDHA, Dec 14: Speakers at a function underscored the need for accustoming the service providers of Livestock Department with the digital services in line with the digital age.

"As the country has been turned into digital one, there is no alternative to providing digital services by the service providers. In this perspective, the service providers should have knowledge about apps", they also said.

They made the comments while addressing a day-long workshop on 'Empower apps affairs' in the conference room of SKS Inn on the outskirt of the district town on Monday.

Swiss Contact arranged the workshop under Making Markets Works for the Jamuna, Padma and Teesta Chars (M4C) project.

District Livestock Officer Dr Masudur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.

Project Intervention Area Manager Rabiul Hasan, Senior Intervention Officer Chandranath Gupta, and apps trainer and field operation manager of M4C project Arifur Rahman Sabuz addressed the workshop as the resource persons.

As many as 22 village practitioners of Livestock Department took part in the workshop.

Md Rabiul Hasan briefed the participants about the goal and objectives of the M4C project and said this project is working to reduce poverty and vulnerability through the development of the agricultural market system in char area, creating income and employment opportunities for the poor families of char areas.

The M4C project is also working on various strategies for overall economic development, market connectivity, employment generation and rescue from natural calamities of char residents of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Jamalpur and Shariatpur areas in the South and North-West regions of the country, he added.

District Livestock Officer Md. Masudur Rahman gave the service providers ideas about mobile apps

Apart from this, they would get all kinds of suggestions in these apps by increasing awareness and skills in mobile application development at the national level, he added.