Pledge to follow ideals of golden souls renewed



To mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Wednesday, different programmes were organized in all the districts of the country including Kishoreganj (1), Bogura (2), Pabna (3) and Pirojpur (4). photoS: observer

The government, different political parties including Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes to commemorate the martyrs of the tragic December 14.

The martyred intellectuals included Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof Gabinda Chandra Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, and Syed Nazmul Haq.

The programmes included paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast, and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Monuments in different districts.

KISHOREGANJ: District administration held a discussion meeting marking the day. It was organized in the conference room of Collectorate Bhaban.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad presided over it.

Among others, Mohammad Resul Sheikh, PPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon Dr. Saiful Islam, Additional DC Kazi Mahur Momtaz, District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M.A Afzol, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankar Roy, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, Advocate Nasir Uddin Faruque, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, Kishoreganj Press Club (KPC) Member Secretary Monowar Hossain Rony, and former president of Sadar Upazila AL Adovcate Ataur Rahman spoke at the meeting.

KPC arranged a human chain programme that was presided over by KPC Convener A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana.

KHULNA: People in all walks of life here observed the Martyred Intellectuals Day, paying tributes to the country's golden sons and daughters with a pledge to build the country following their ideals.

Leaders and activists of different political and socio-cultural organizations, government, non-government organizations and educational institutions placed wreaths at Gallamary Martyrs' Memorial in the city early Wednesday. The day's programme began with tributes by Khulna Muktijoddha Sangsad to the memorial at 12 past one minute.

Awami League, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC), BNP, Jatiya Party (Ershad), JSD, Vice-Chancellors of Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna District Council, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum, among others, also paid homage to the great souls of the country.

Khulna district administration organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office with DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as the chief guest while Superintendent of Police (SP) Md mahbub Hasan, Freedom Fighters (FFs) Professor Alamgir Kabir and Sarder Mahububur Rahman, Additional DC of KMP Sonali Sen, addressed the meeting as special guests. Additional DC (Revenue) delivered the welcome speech.

Khulna City and District units of AL organized a discussion at the party office in the city where KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Administrator of Khulna District Council Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, among others, spoke.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district administration organized dufferent programmes in cooperation with the municipality.

In the morning at 10 am, Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, along with her political colleagues paid tribute at the Shahid Memorial in front of Old DC office in the town through placing floral wreaths as the chief guest.

The programme was followed by a discussion meeting held at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy here with DC Oliur Rahman in the chair.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the meeting as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Kamal Hossain, District AL President and Chairman of Zilla Parishad Abu Bakar Siddque, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangshad Freedom Fighter Mahmudul Haque Sajada spoke at the meeting as special guests,

The speakers, in their speech, said on this day in 1971, the illustrious sons of the soil were brutally killed at the fag end of the Liberation War as the Pakistani occupation army with the help of their local collaborators abducted intellectuals and professionals, sensing their imminent defeat.

Whip Gini, in her speech, said the Pakistani troops and their Bengali collaborators killed a number of intellectuals throughout the nine-month long Liberation War.

MEHERPUR: District administration organized different programmes on this occasion. In the morning, the administration placed floral wreaths at the altar of the mass-grave. The mourning rally was led by DC Dr. Monsur Alam Khan.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Collectorate Bhaban with DC in the chair. It was attended by SP Rafiul Alam, and Zilla Parishod Chairman Advocate Abdus Salam as special guests.

Public servants, journalists, and AL leaders attended the meeting.

Speakers said, December 14 is a day that marks not only one of the dark chapters in the history of Bangladesh as well as of the world.

They condemned the heinous act of the Pakistani occupation forces and their collaborators.

Similar programmes were also held in Gangni and Mujibnagar upazilas.

NARAUIL: District administration and Muktijoddha Sangsad placed wreaths at Badgabhoomi (mass-grave) at 9 am.

DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman, SP Sadira Khatun, Zilla Parishad Chairman Subas Chandra Bose, Municipal Mayor Anjuman Ara, FFs, officials of various government departments, and different socio-cultural organizations paid their respects at the monument behind Narail District Judge Court.

Later on, a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil was held at Shishu Academy.

PABNA: District administration, police, AL leaders , Zilla Parishad, Pabna Press Club, Annada Govinda Public Library, and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote placed wreaths at the martyrs' monument.

Besides, Pabna Science and Technology University placed a wreath at the monument on the campus.

Different socio-cultural organizations, institutions, and Pabna Edward College organized different events.

PIROJPUR: "Anti-liberation forces are still active in the country; they are hatching conspiracy against the country and its well-being; to avert their attempts, all democratic and pro-liberation forces will have to be united".

This call was made by Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, while addressing, as the chief guest, a discussion meeting held in the DC office conference room on Wednesday morning.

SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), was present as the special guest. FFs, teachers, government. officials, and journalists were present at the meeting.

Newly joined Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Pirojpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology Professor Dr Saifuddin chaired a discussion meeting held in the Government Shurawardi College. It was chaired by Principal Saied Ali Azam of the college.

In the morning, the VC a placed wreath at the monument along the bank of the Boleshwari River.

Pirojpur Press Club President Advocate Rezaul Islam Shamim and General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed also placed a floral wreath.











