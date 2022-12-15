Video
Home Countryside

15 nabbed with drugs in 5 dists

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

A total of 15 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Moulvibazar, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Kurigram and Rajshahi, recently.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 615 yaba tablets from Rahimpur Union under Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
The detained man is Shuvo Das, 29, a resident of Shreenathpur Village under Rahimpur Union.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Ashraful Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Shuvo Das at around 11:30pm, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 1,84,500.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested person was produced before the court, the OC added.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested two drug dealers along with 305 litres of liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The arrested persons are: Janki Karmakar, 39, and Litan Karmakar, 25.
According to RAB-5 sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Iaahakpur Village under Bhadsha Union in the upazila at night, and arrested them along with the liquor.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this regard. RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Acting Company Captain Masud Rana confirmed the matter.
KISHOREGANJ: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Karimganj and Austagram upazilas of the district in three days.
Members of RAB arrested two persons along with 289 bottles of scarf syrup from Karimganj Upazila in the district on Friday.
The arrested persons are: Manura, 50, wife of Haris Mia, and Md Ridoy, 18, son of Md Soleman Mia, residents of Ajampur Village under Akhaura Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.
RAB-14 (CPC-2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jafrabad area under Karimganj Upazila, and arrested them along with the illegal syrup.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this regard.
On the other hand, police arrested four drug peddlers along with hemp from Austagram Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested men are: Shahin, Sagor Sawtal, Abdul Mannab Bhuiyan and Dhonu Mia.
Austagram PS OC Mohammad Murshed Zaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted drives in Ikurdia and Deoghar areas at night, and arrested the four. The OC further said some 12 kilograms of hemp were also seized from their possession.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against the arrested people with the PS in this regard, the OC added.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in an anti-crime drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 8,000 yaba tablets from Rowmari Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The detained men are: Rasheda Begum, 32, a resident of Ratanpur Village, and Jahar Ali, 42, of Khatiyamari Village of Sadar Upazila.
Rowmari PS Official Md Ruhul Amin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ratanpur Village at night, and arrested the drug peddlers along with the yaba tablets.
Sub Inspector of the PS Md Enamul Haque confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested persons in this regard.
RAJSHAHI: The proctorial body of Rajshahi University (RU) detained four leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of the university unit along with 12 packets of cannabis while consuming those on the campus.
They were arrested on Thursday afternoon from old Sheikh Russel School premises of the university.
Professor Ashabul Haque, proctor of the university, confirmed the matter.
The arrested persons are: Sohanur Rahman, organizing secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Unit of BCL, Arif Bin Siddique, leader of Shaheed Shamsujjoha Hall Unit, Raju Ahmed, joint general secretary of Sher-e-Bangla Fazlul Haque Hall, and Saiful Islam, environmental affairs secretary of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall in the university.
According to proctor office, the proctorial team detained them from university campus while conducting a patrol on the campus.
Proctor Ashabul Haque said 12 packets of cannabis were recovered from their possession.


