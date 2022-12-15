Illegal structures demolished in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 14: Illegal structures were demolished in Paba Upazila of the district on Monday.

Paba Upazila Administration, and Road Transport and Highways Division conducted a demolition campaign in Kharkhari Bypass crossing area and demolished various structures including markets and shops from 11:30 am to 2 pm with the help of police.

Paba Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abhijit Sarkar led the campaign.

The assistant commissioner said, not even an inch of government land will be given up in this area. All government lands will be recovered from illegal occupation.

A notice was issued earlier by the local government for the removing of 50 structures and buildings illegally constructed on government land in Kharkhari Sadakbazar area under Parila Union of the upazila.

A canal was illegally occupied there. A few days back, locals also organized a human chain and protest to save the canal which was recovered in the afternoon.

The assistant commissioner also mentioned that the work of six-lane road will start here soon.









