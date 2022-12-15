Girl commits suicide in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Dec 14: A teenage girl commits suicide in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was Monisha Akter, 13, daughter of Maynul Islam, a resident of Talukjamia Kabirajpara Village under Harinathpur Union. She was a sixth grader of Talukjamira High School. According to locals, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room.

Later, on information, police recovered the body and sent her to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

