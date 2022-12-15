Ensuring health services to adolescent girls stressed



The day-long workshop on adolescents' health-care held in the Palashbari Upazila town on Tuesday. photo: observer

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury made the comments while addressing a day-long workshop on Adolescent Health-care and Prevention of Child Marriage virtually joining from Dhaka on Tuesday as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangshad Secretariat UNFPA and Palashbari Upazila administration jointly organized the workshop at the town hall of Palashbari Upazila of the district.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini spoke at the function as the special guest while local lawmaker Umme Kulsum Smrity presided over the function.

Upazila Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury Bidyut, UNO Md Kamruzzaman, President of Upazila Awami League Samiqul Islam Lipon, General Secretary Towhidul Islam addressed the workshop, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, termed the adolescent girls as the future mothers and emphasised ensuring all sorts of environmental facilities for them and saving them from child marriage to attain their cherished goals.

Many recommendations were also adopted from the participants during the open discussion session of the workshop for the welfare of the adolescent girls.

A large number of adolescent girls, women leaders, NGO activists, students and teachers took part in the programme.











