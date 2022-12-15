Video
Home Countryside

Ensuring health services to adolescent girls stressed

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

The day-long workshop on adolescents' health-care held in the Palashbari Upazila town on Tuesday. photo: observer

The day-long workshop on adolescents' health-care held in the Palashbari Upazila town on Tuesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Dec 14: Speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury at a function here underscored the need for ensuring health services to the adolescent girls and preventing child marriage to save them from the health hazards.
Speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury made the comments  while addressing a day-long workshop on Adolescent Health-care and Prevention of Child Marriage virtually joining from Dhaka on Tuesday as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Jatiya Sangshad Secretariat UNFPA and Palashbari Upazila administration jointly organized the workshop at the town hall of Palashbari Upazila of the district.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini spoke at the function as the special guest while local lawmaker Umme Kulsum Smrity presided over the function.
Upazila Chairman AKM Moksed Chowdhury Bidyut, UNO Md Kamruzzaman, President of Upazila Awami League Samiqul Islam Lipon, General Secretary Towhidul Islam addressed the workshop, among    others.
The speakers, in their speech, termed the adolescent girls as the future mothers and emphasised ensuring all sorts of  environmental facilities  for them and saving them from child marriage to attain their cherished goals.
Many recommendations were also adopted from the participants during the open discussion session of the workshop for the welfare of the adolescent girls.
A large number of adolescent girls, women leaders, NGO activists, students and teachers took part in the  programme.


