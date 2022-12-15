No country has used terrorism better than India: Hina Rabbani Khar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14: Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said on Wednesday that "no country had used terrorism better than India" as she called on the international community to take note of New Delhi's attempts to destabilise Pakistan.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that India's objective was to undermine Pakistan's peace and security through terrorism, saying "no country had used terrorism better than India".

Her media briefing comes a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said India was behind last year's bomb blast near Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed's Johar Town residence in Lahore, which claimed four lives.

"To play on the back of the attention of the world on terrorism and to play the victim, no country has benefitted from it better than India."

She went on to say that India was portraying itself as a champion of counter-terrorism even though it had not made no contributions in this regard and paid only lip service.

"If you compare Pakistan and India, you will find Pakistan to always be at the forefront of counter-terrorism, of ensuring that we are a player in the world to try and make sure terrorism does not continue to haunt us." -DAWN

