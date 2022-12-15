Video
French prosecutors search Macron's party offices

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

PARIS, Dec 14: French prosecutors said Wednesday that the headquarters of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party had been searched in an investigation into the use of consulting firms by the government since 2017.
The Paris offices of US consulting giant McKinsey were also searched on Tuesday, the National Financial Prosecutors' Office said, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.
The use of consultants by Macron's governments came under the spotlight in March after an inquiry by the French Senate concluded that public spending on them had more than doubled from 2018-2021 during Macron's first term.
"It's normal for the judiciary to investigate freely and independently to shed all the light on this subject," a Renaissance spokesman, Loic Signor, told AFP.
He said the party remained at prosecutors' disposal "to provide all useful information on the campaigns."
McKinsey also confirmed the search of its offices, saying it was "cooperating fully with the authorities."
Two probes have been underway since October, looking into possible false election campaign accounting, as well as possible favouritism and conspiracy.    -AFP





