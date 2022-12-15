Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japan to radically overhaul defence policy on China threats

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

TOKYO, Dec 14: Japan is expected to announce its biggest defence overhaul in decades this week, hiking spending, reshaping its military command and acquiring new missiles to tackle the threat from China.
The policies, to be outlined in three defence and security documents as soon as Friday, will reshape the defence landscape in a country whose post-war constitution does not even officially recognise the military.
"Fundamentally strengthening our defence capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this severe security environment," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the weekend.
"We will urgently ramp up our defence capabilities over the next five years."
The shift is the result of Tokyo's fears about China's growing military strength and regional posturing, as well as threats ranging from North Korean missile launches to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Key among the new policies is a pledge to boost spending to two percent of GDP by 2027 to bring Japan in line with NATO members.
That marks a significant increase from historic spending of around one percent, and has sparked criticism over how it will be financed.
The money will fund projects including the acquisition of what Japan calls "counterstrike capacity" -- the ability to hit launch sites that threaten the country, even preemptively.
Japan has previously shied away from acquiring that ability over disputes on whether it could violate the constitution's limit on self-defence.
In a nod to the controversy, the policy documents will reportedly insist that Japan remains committed to a "self-defence-oriented security policy" and will "not become a military power".
Part of that capacity will come from up to 500 US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles Japan is reportedly considering purchasing as a backstop while it develops longer-range missiles domestically.
Japan has also announced plans to develop a next-generation fighter jet with Italy and Britain, and is reportedly planning to build new ammunition depots and launch satellites to help guide potential counterstrikes.
The changes will also affect military organisation, with the Nikkei newspaper reporting that all three branches of the Self-Defense Forces will be brought under a single command within five years.
The SDF presence on Japan's southernmost islands will be increased -- including a tripling of units with ballistic missile interception capacity, according to local media.
The documents, including the key National Security Strategy, are expected to point to China for the shift in policy.
Japan's ruling party reportedly wanted to term Beijing a "threat", but under pressure from its coalition partner will settle for dubbing China a "serious concern" and Japan's "greatest strategic challenge".    -AFP





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No country has used terrorism better than India: Hina Rabbani Khar
French prosecutors search Macron's party offices
Japan to radically overhaul defence policy on China threats
Secretary-General of Association of Southeast Asia Nations
EU vows investment to boost SE Asia ties
Clear evidence of India carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan: Rana
US set to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough
This photograph taken on December 13 shows a car abandoned in the middle of a flooded street


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft