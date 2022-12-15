Video
Dropped catches deny Tigers full dominance over India

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangladesh continued the trend of dropping catches at crucial moments and as a result got hurt badly again on the day one of the first cricket Test against India at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.
The Tigers, who still remain vulnerable in Test cricket got a rare chance to dominate their opponents on day one but at the end, the game was evenly poised as they failed to hold on to some catches.
India recovered from 48-3 to reach 278-6 on a pitch which offered variable bounce and some balls stayed low. On this wicket, this score looked safe, according to India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara.
"Getting 350 would be a decent total on this pitch. We have seen that there's enough turn for the spinners. We have three spinners in the team. The odd one is staying low when the fast bowlers are bowling. It is not an easy pitch to bat on so hopefully our bowlers will do the job for us," Pujara said after the day one game.
Pujara was the India's highest scorer on day one with 90 runs. Even though he missed out his well deserved century, he was the part of two important partnerships which bailed the side out of danger.
Firstly he put on 64-run for the third wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant who scored 46 off 45 and then he stitched a 149-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket. To Bangladesh's dismay, Iyer was still batting on 82.
But both Pujara and Iyer could have been out cheaply and even Bangladesh would bat on day one.
Together they offered three chances which the Bangladeshi fielders could not hold on to.
Iyer survived twice on 30 and 67 off Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. On first occasion, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan failed to grab the chance and secondly Ebadot put down a sitter at mid-wicket. Iyer also luck with him as Ebadot struck one on to his stump when he was on 77 but surprisingly the bails were not dropped.
Pujara was dropped by Sohan in the second ball after the lunch session off Ebadot Hossain's delivery when he was on 12. He later made Bangladesh pay heavily for the drop, adding 78 runs more to his tally.
The late strike by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam however though left the game evenly balanced. Taijul got the prized scalp of Pujara and Mehidy dismissed Axar Patel on what was the last ball of the day.
Still Taijul believes that they are in good position but they could have been in better position had they not dropped the catches.
"Catch miss is the part of the game and no one willingly put down the catches. It's right that we would have been in good position had we not shelled those catches," Taijul said.
'Still I believe we are good position. Balls stayed low here today but from what we have seen, the Chattogram wicket got better as the days progressed. It is not easy to predict the wicket. So we have to see how the wicket behave in the next day."    -BSS


