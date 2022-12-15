Video
Home Sports

India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Guests toward big total after Shreyas's triple-life

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (2R) celebrates after the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 14, 2022. photo: AFP

Ridding on the bat of Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer, India posted 276 runs for six wickets in day-1 of the first of the two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh.
Winning the toss on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, visitors opted to bat first and got solid start from their openers. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Shubman Gill were very comfortable against home bowlers but not for long. Rahul went on 22 while Gill departed on 20.
Virat Kohli's dismissal on one, sent guests to the back-foot as India were struggling with 48 for three. Pujara and Rishab Pant however, started showing aggression and added quick 64 runs in 4th wicket's partnership to bring India back in the game. Pant missed a fifty for four runs as Pujara got Iyer to pair with. Their 149-run joint venture took India to a safe zone as Pujara was 10 short of a ton.
It was Iyer, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan behind the stumps when he was 30, slipped by Ebadot Hossain when Shreyas was batting on 67 and lucky Iyer survived even being bowled by Ebadot as the bells remained on top of the stumps! Shreyas was batting on 77 then. Iyer however, ended the day with 82 runs next to his name, will resume batting today pairing with new comer Ravi Chandar Ashwin since Mehidy Miraz picked up the wicket of Axar Patel in the last ball of the day. Patel managed 14 runs.
Taijul Islam was the leading Bangladesh wicket taker on the day who notched three for 84 runs while Miraz took two for 71 runs. Khaled Ahmed picked the rest for 26.


