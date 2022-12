FC Brahmanbaria blanked Cumilla United Club by 2-0 goals in the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held today (Wednesday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Amena put FC Brahmanbaria ahead in the 34th minute while after the breather Sagorika sealed the victory scoring the second goal for the winning team in the 81st minute of the match. -BSS