Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Jr Int'l Series concludes today

Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Junior Int'l Series concludes today (Thursday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city, said a Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) press release.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, is expected to be present in the closing and prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes at 3 pm.

BBF's president, Information Commissioner (Senior Secretary) Dr Abdul Malek will preside over the closing and prize distribution ceremony.

Prize money of U$$ 5,000 (five thousand) will be given in junior series of the tournament.

Under the supervision of Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia, the four-day meet is organized by BBF.

A total of 85 -- 53 of men's and 32 of women's -- players from four countries across the globe are participating in the Int'l tournament.

Apart from host Bangladesh, three more countries - India, Canada and Sri Lanka - are participating in the tournament.

Earlier, the BBF organized Yonex-Sunrise Bangladesh Int'l challenge which was held from December 7-11 at the same venue. -BSS











