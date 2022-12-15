Pry teacher recruitment test result published

Some 37,574 candidates out of 13,09,461 appeared in the recruitment tests for government primary school assistant teacher have been qualified for being appointed.

The result of the primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2022 was published on Wednesday, according to a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

It said that the 37,574 candidates were selected based on the written test and viva voce. Selected candidates will receive result via SMS or phone call.

The results have also been published on the website of the ministry (www.mopme.gov.bd) and the website of the Directorate of Primary Education (www.dpe.gov.bd).

In the press release, the selected candidates are requested to appear in person at the District Primary Education Office concerned with original copies of all certificates and three copies of National Identity Card, Police Verification Form and Health Fitness Certificate issued by Civil Surgeon by December 31.