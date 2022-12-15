Video
Thursday, 15 December, 2022
Home Back Page

Land Bills to be sent to JS soon for enactment: Minister

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday said that drafts of the land management related bills are almost finalised. The draft of 'Land Use and Ownership Rights Act' is almost finalised. Within few months, it would be sent to the Parliament for enactment, ahead of the next budget session.
Besides, it would be possible to send the draft of 'Land Uses Rights Act' and 'Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act' to the Parliament at the same time, he said while addressing a seminar titled 'Conflict Dynamics and Non-Violent Transformative Approaches: A Closer Look on Land Rights of Marginalized Communities' organized by NGO NETZ Partnership for Development and Justice (NETZ Bangladesh) at CIRDAP Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.
Saifuzzaman said under the 'Land Use and Ownership Right Act', citizens will be given a 'Certificate of Land Ownership (CLO), which will contain all information about land ownership. Those who will have a CLO will not require to prove ownership of land showing different types of documents.
Apart from this, a smart card, which will contain all digital information of ownership, will also be given. Under the 'Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act', illegal land grabbing will be treated as a criminal offence and appropriate penalties and fines will be provided, he said, adding that under the 'Land Uses Rights Act', there will be no need to acquire the entire land in case of laying pipelines through the ground and constructing other underground structures. Moreover, the land owners will get compensation.
The minister said, "If the three laws are passed, those will act as a complement to land services digitalization which will bring paradigm reforms in the entire land management."
"The current government doesn't consider anyone as a minority. We all are citizens of Bangladesh and we are Bangladeshi. There are many ethnic communities in the country," he added.
He also informed that the government is taking initiative to study the feasibility of initiating special projects for the numerically smaller ethnic homeless families under its housing programme.


