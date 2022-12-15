Video
Thursday, 15 December, 2022
US envoy should have gone to intellectuals memorial: Quader

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said we saw that today US Ambassador Peter Haas went to the house of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, who went missing in 2013. "Today is Martyred Intellectuals Day. I would have been more than happy if the ambassador went to the intellectuals' memorial. We see on CNN how many people go missing in the United States every month, how many women are raped, how many people are murdered," Quader said this addressing US Ambassador to Bangladesh.
He said these in the welcome speech at the discussion meeting organized by Awami League on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Wednesday afternoon. Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion meeting.
Quader also said, "BNP went to Washington for the ban. They failed in that mission. The US-UK has imposed sanctions on 70 individuals and entities. There is no name of Bangladesh."
Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, claimed that many people are disappearing to save themselves from murder cases.
He said, "To avoid the cases of murder and drugs many people have disappeared n their own. BNP has many such leaders and activists. They disappeared to avoid prosecution."
Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organizational Secretary Afzal Hossain, Health Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke at the meeting.
AL Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam conducted the meeting jointly.


