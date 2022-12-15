People are fed up with AL, BNP: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said, "The disparity in wealth is still acute. People have not got freedom yet. People's democratic rights and economic liberation have not been activated yet. Today the electoral system has not been established."

He said this to the journalists after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on Wednesday (December 14) morning.

General Secretary of Jatiya Party Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "People do not want Awami League and BNP. People have lost their rights, democratic institutions have been destroyed, people are angry with them. People are fed up with the two parties because of their misrule. People now want a third party. That third party is the Jatiya Party."

He also said, "Today I have to say with great sadness that Awami League and BNP have ruled the country for the last 32 years after Ershad resigned. Even after their rule, a just electoral system has not been established, they have not yet agreed on how the elections will be held."

Chunnu futher said, "The objective we had in the liberation war has not been implemented even today. The democratic rights, have not yet been established. The biggest problem facing people's rights now is that 5 crore people are unemployed in the country. The big parties have no roadmap for these unemployed people."














