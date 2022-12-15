Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

People are fed up with AL, BNP: Chunnu

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said, "The disparity in wealth is still acute. People have not got freedom yet. People's democratic rights and economic liberation have not been activated yet. Today the electoral system has not been established."
He said this to the journalists after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on Wednesday (December 14) morning.
General Secretary of Jatiya Party Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "People do not want Awami League and BNP. People have lost their rights, democratic institutions have been destroyed, people are angry with them. People are fed up with the two parties because of their misrule. People now want a third party. That third party is the Jatiya Party."
He also said, "Today I have to say with great sadness that Awami League and BNP have ruled the country for the last 32 years after Ershad resigned.  Even after their rule, a just electoral system has not been established, they have not yet agreed on how the elections will be held."
Chunnu futher said, "The objective we had in the liberation war has not been implemented even today.  The democratic rights, have not yet been established. The biggest problem facing people's rights now is that 5 crore people are unemployed in the country. The big parties have no roadmap for these unemployed people."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pry teacher recruitment test result published
Land Bills to be sent to JS soon for enactment: Minister
US envoy should have gone to intellectuals memorial: Quader
People are fed up with AL, BNP: Chunnu
Fardin may have committed suicide, DMP chief says
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas today
BNP pays tribute to martyred intellectuals
Cabinet panel  okays cost rise of Ctg Expressway, Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft