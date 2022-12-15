Video
Fardin may have committed suicide, DMP chief says

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student who was found dead in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj last month, might have committed suicide, police have said.
Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, told media about the latest development on Wednesday afternoon "It appears to be a case of suicide for now. I've talked to the [forensic] doctor and saw the post-mortem report. From all of these, it appears to be a suicide."
He did not reveal further details amid the anger and frustration of Fardin's family and his peers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology over the investigators' failure to make credible headway in the case.
Fardin left home in Demra's Konapara for a BUET dormitory on November 4, saying he would study with his friends for an exam the following day. As he did not appear for the exam, his friends informed the family who then filed a general diary with the police in Rampura, where he was seen for the last time.
Fardin's female friend Amatullah Bushra, a private university student, said he dropped her there at night.
Police arrested her after Fardin's family filed a murder case following the recovery of his body from the river three days later. The forensic doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said Fardin was murdered the night he went missing. He was also tortured before being killed, the doctor said.


