Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas today

A Dhaka Court fixed today (Thursday), for the third time, for the bail hearing of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in a case over clashes between police and party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.

Earlier on December 8 and 12, two separate Dhaka courts rejected their bail prayers in Paltan clash case. On Wednesday Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail petitions following the defence lawyers special prayers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by the police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.











