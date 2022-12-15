Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas today

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court fixed today (Thursday), for the third time, for the bail hearing of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in a case over clashes between police and party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.
Earlier on December 8 and  12, two separate Dhaka courts rejected their bail prayers in Paltan clash case. On Wednesday Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail petitions following the defence lawyers special prayers.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by the police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pry teacher recruitment test result published
Land Bills to be sent to JS soon for enactment: Minister
US envoy should have gone to intellectuals memorial: Quader
People are fed up with AL, BNP: Chunnu
Fardin may have committed suicide, DMP chief says
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas today
BNP pays tribute to martyred intellectuals
Cabinet panel  okays cost rise of Ctg Expressway, Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft