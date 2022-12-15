Video
BNP pays tribute to martyred intellectuals

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

BNP paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day. Marking the day the party also held a discussion meeting at Jaitya Press Club.
BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain along with party senior leaders placed the wreaths as a mark of respect at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the capital.
BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, vice-chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar, AZM Zahid, BNP chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman, Abul Khayer Bhuiyan and organising secretary Sayed Emran Saleh Prince were, among others, present there.
Later, different associate bodies of the party also placed wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.
Besides, the party organised a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in the afternoon in observance of the day.
In the discussion meeting Khandaker Mosharraf said, "People have given a clear message that they want change, they don't want to see this government anymore. Now we have to move forward to implement our 10 points demand in any costs."  
Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said, "Awami League government is not represents people of the country. That's why people are deprived of voting rights, human rights and basic rights."
He said, "In our 10 rallies, the people have given their verdict against those who have killed democracy, destroyed the economy, destroyed society, cannot reconstruct this state, they want change." Mosharraf alleged that the government had shattered the dreams of the freedom fighters and the martyred intellectuals by destroying democracy.
'Not just us, the entire world is saying this government has snatched our constitutional and fundamental rights to hang onto power by force,' he said.
He said that they wanted to take back Bangladesh for which the freedom fighters and the martyred intellectuals sacrificed their lives and where democracy would be properly practised and people would be able to cast their votes and elect the representatives of their choice.


