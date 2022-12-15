Cabinet panel  okays cost rise of Ctg Expressway, Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 14: The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the RDPP (Revised Development Ptoject Proposal) of the 16.5- km long Elevated Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat Airport with Taka 649 crore and Kalurghat to Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive with Taka 230 crore.

The CCGP meeting held on Wednesday approved the those two projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair virtually. With the approval of the projects, the cost of the Elevated Expressway stood at Taka 4,369 crore and the cost of Kalurghat to Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive stood at Taka 1,019 crore. The earlier cost estimate of the Expressway was Taka 3,720 crore while Marine drive was at Taka 789 crore. Kazi Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA confirmed the approval of the two projects by the CCGP.

Meanwhile, Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman, Project Director, said that nearly 70 per cent of the project had so far been completed.

He also confirmed that 10- km long Expressway from Airport to Nimtala would be opened for traffic movement at the beginning of the next year.

The RDPP further proposed to extend the deadline of the completion of the project to June 2024 next.

Meanwhile, the CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for the port city to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

He said, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project. The expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance. On the other hand, a total of 60 per cent of the works of the Kalurghat to Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive have so far been completed.

Besides, construction works of eleven regulators have been going on out of 12 regulators, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told the Daily Observer.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Revised Development Project proposal (RDPP) of 9.5-kilometre long "construction of road along Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal" enhancing the cost by Taka 469.15 crore on August 16 last.

Meanwhile, earlier, the scheduled time for completion of the project had been extended for one year more. The scheduled time for completion was June 2021 last. But it has been extended to June 2022 for second time. Currently, the deadline has been extended to June 2024 next.











