Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:37 AM
BDBL officer jailed for 16 years for embezzling Tk 10cr

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Omar Farukh, Senior Officer of Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday in a graft case.
Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court No 9 pronounced the verdict in absentia, said ACC Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.
The court also sentenced his wife Nazma Begum to four years of imprisonment for abetting her husband.
The case statement is that the couple Farukh and Nazma created a pay order of Tk 10 crore on the basis of fake documents. Later they deposited it on November 12 in 2014 in the BDBL head office for encashment. Later they misappropriated the money. In this connection the bank authority filed a case with Motijheel Police Station on December 18 that year.
ACC's Deputy Assistant Director Ferdous Rahman submitted a charge sheet accusing the couple Farukh and Nazma on March 9 in 2020.


