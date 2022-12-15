Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US Ambassador visits residence of the coordinator of 'Mayer Dak’ in city

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday visited the residence of  Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Dak, an organization of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shaheenbagh  in the city.
The US envoy went there around 9 am and stayed there for about 30 minutes, Sanjida said.
He discussed several issues including enforced disappearance and killings, she said. He discussed several issues including enforced disappearances and killings.
Sanjida is sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013.
"When Peter Haas was leaving my residence I heard chaos in front the gate. Later I heard that a group came there and created chaos while he was getting into his vehicle," she said. Commenting briefly on the incident a US embassy spokesperson said, "We are raising this matter at the highest levels of Bangladesh government."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pry teacher recruitment test result published
Land Bills to be sent to JS soon for enactment: Minister
US envoy should have gone to intellectuals memorial: Quader
People are fed up with AL, BNP: Chunnu
Fardin may have committed suicide, DMP chief says
Bail hearing of Fakhrul, Abbas today
BNP pays tribute to martyred intellectuals
Cabinet panel  okays cost rise of Ctg Expressway, Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft