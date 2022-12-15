US Ambassador visits residence of the coordinator of 'Mayer Dak’ in city

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Dak, an organization of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shaheenbagh in the city.

The US envoy went there around 9 am and stayed there for about 30 minutes, Sanjida said.

He discussed several issues including enforced disappearance and killings, she said. He discussed several issues including enforced disappearances and killings.

Sanjida is sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013.

"When Peter Haas was leaving my residence I heard chaos in front the gate. Later I heard that a group came there and created chaos while he was getting into his vehicle," she said. Commenting briefly on the incident a US embassy spokesperson said, "We are raising this matter at the highest levels of Bangladesh government." -UNB











