We had no info of US envoy’s visit to Mayer Dak coordinator’s home: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said his ministry did not have prior information regarding the US Ambassador's visit to a residence where many people gathered outside the gate.

Momen said Ambassador Peter Haas met him on an emergency basis.

But his security escort asked him to leave the place immediately as the people might block his vehicle, he told reporters.

Haas left the place immediately due to his security concern.

"He got very disappointed following this incident today," he added.

"We told him that it is our duty to ensure your and your people's securityBut we didn't have any information regarding his visit to that residence," Momen said.

"We cannot bar our journalists to perform their duties. They are very sincere and have freedom of speech."

Ambassador Haas visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Dak, an organisation of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shaheenbagh in the city on Wednesday morning.

Sanjida is the sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, who is reportedly a victim of enforced disappearance that took place in 2013.

The US Ambassador and embassy staff ended the meeting due to "security concerns", said a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka. "We are raising this matter at the highest levels of the Bangladesh government," he said.












