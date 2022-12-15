Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zara owner’s profits rise despite inflation

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MADRID, Dec 14: Zara owner Inditex reported Wednesday a jump in profits in the third quarter of its fiscal year despite soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine impacting business costs.
The group, which also owns Massimo Dutti, said it pulled in a net profit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion), between August 1 and October 31, compared to 1.23 billion euros in the same period last year.
Analysts surveyed by financial information service Factset had expected a net profit of 1.3 billion euros.
Between February 1 and October 31, the ready-to-wear giant said net income rose by 3.1 billion euros, up 24 percent from the same period in 2021.
Sales were also up 19 percent to reach 23 billion euros, thanks to a strong showing in stores and online.
The results come despite "the current challenging context", Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said, referring to red-hot inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.
The company has seen manufacturing and transport costs rise, along with other businesses impacted by supply chain bottlenecks after Covid lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It said operating costs rose by 17 percent between August 1 and October 31 compared to the same period in 2021.
Inditex decided in March to shut 502 stores in Russia and stop online sales in the country, which had been one of its biggest markets after Spain, accounting for 10 percent of company sales.
The retailer in October said the Russian stores would be bought by United Arab Emirates-based Daher group, Inditex's franchisee in the Middle East.
Inditex said global online and in-store sales rose by 12 percent at current exchange rates between November 1 and December 8, compared to the same period in 2021.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zara owner’s profits rise despite inflation
Buy Now Pay Later business to hit $2.32b in BD
Switzerland, UNDP ink deal to promote inclusive societies
Global dev co-op must find new narrative:  Debapriya
India Railways tightens control over BD-bound wagons
BB eases rice, wheat import procedures relaxing LC margin
E-comm has a billion-dollar prospect in BD:  Tipu Munshi
NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft