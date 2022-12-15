Buy Now Pay Later business to hit $2.32b in BD

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments in Bnagladesh are expected to grow by 115.1% on an annual basis to reach US$2,313.6 million in 2022, according to Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update"

The BNPL payment industry in Bangladesh has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with the impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Bangladesh remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 43.0% during 2022-2028.

The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$1,075.4 million in 2021 to reach US$19,823.9 million by 2028, reports Business Wire.







