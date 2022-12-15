Video
Global dev co-op must find new narrative:  Debapriya

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The global development cooperation must find new narrative to be more effective amid war and ongoing recession, said Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has said.   
He made the observation while highlighting the key themes underpinning the international development cooperation landscape on the first day of the Effective Development Cooperation Summit held in Geneva on Tuesday.
The Summit has been organised by the Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation (GPEDC), which is the official global platform that brings together providers of development finance and its recipient developing countries, said a press release on Tuesday.
Dr Debapriya pointed out that in the recent past; the international development cooperation landscape has undergone significant changes.
These include changes in the profiles of recipients and providers of development financing countries. Many recipients are now low middle income countries (LMIC), and many are graduating from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.
The evolving situation is also witnessing the rise of new providers such as private philanthropy and Southern institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).
Moreover, due to the post-COVID-19 aftermath, the fallout from the Ukraine war and the looming global recession, there has been a palpable decline in the political traction for foreign aid in provider countries, he opined.
The CPD distinguished fellow noted that the GPEDC principles were still relevant, but needed to be revitalised and reenergised by up taking new content and being responsive to evolving realities.
Tawfiqul Islam Khan, senior research fellow, CPD delivered the keynote presentation during the session. The keynote presentation was based on the findings of a global research project, anchored in CPD, and conducted in six countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.
He said a lack of accountability mechanisms for countries providing development finance is bringing setback. The lack of familiarity with regard to the GPEDC agenda and its processes in both provider and recipient countries was also pointed out as a major hurdle.    -BSS


