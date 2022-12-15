Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB eases rice, wheat import procedures relaxing LC margin

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed procedures of opening letter of credits (LC) for importing rice and wheat keeping LC margin at minimum in foreign currencies.
The central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department issued a fresh circular in this regard        on Wednesday to all scheduled commercial banks' chief executive officers saying due to prolonged coronavirus and regional conflicts in Ukraine, food supply chain in the world is facing troubles.
Food prices in the world market are also on rise shattering food security in the country. So to buy major grains at cheaper prices from global market, the LC margin on their import has been relaxed at minimum level on the basis of bank-customer relationships, the BB circular said.
It will be effective from the date of issuance of the circular and would continue until next circular is issued.
Earlier the BB has relaxed imports of Ramadan essentials keeping the LC margin at minimum level for eight items-dates, pulse, grams, edible oil, sugar, onions, peas and spices.
Later the central bank made payment for those items on differed basis for 90 days. The government was strict on saving foreign currencies by controlling imports while many imports are still facing higher LC margins.
In many cases LC payment can be delayed by 100 per cent on import of several products, the circular said.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zara owner’s profits rise despite inflation
Buy Now Pay Later business to hit $2.32b in BD
Switzerland, UNDP ink deal to promote inclusive societies
Global dev co-op must find new narrative:  Debapriya
India Railways tightens control over BD-bound wagons
BB eases rice, wheat import procedures relaxing LC margin
E-comm has a billion-dollar prospect in BD:  Tipu Munshi
NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft