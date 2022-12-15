BB eases rice, wheat import procedures relaxing LC margin

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed procedures of opening letter of credits (LC) for importing rice and wheat keeping LC margin at minimum in foreign currencies.

The central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department issued a fresh circular in this regard on Wednesday to all scheduled commercial banks' chief executive officers saying due to prolonged coronavirus and regional conflicts in Ukraine, food supply chain in the world is facing troubles.

Food prices in the world market are also on rise shattering food security in the country. So to buy major grains at cheaper prices from global market, the LC margin on their import has been relaxed at minimum level on the basis of bank-customer relationships, the BB circular said.

It will be effective from the date of issuance of the circular and would continue until next circular is issued.

Earlier the BB has relaxed imports of Ramadan essentials keeping the LC margin at minimum level for eight items-dates, pulse, grams, edible oil, sugar, onions, peas and spices.

Later the central bank made payment for those items on differed basis for 90 days. The government was strict on saving foreign currencies by controlling imports while many imports are still facing higher LC margins.

In many cases LC payment can be delayed by 100 per cent on import of several products, the circular said.











