NCC Bank distributes blankets among cold stricken people

NCC Bank has started blankets distribution among the poor and helpless cold stricken people as a part of the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility contribution.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid launched the blanket distribution ceremony by giving blankets to cold stricken people in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam, M. Asheq Rahman and Md. Zakir Anam, Deputy Managing Directors', Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations among others participate in the distribution ceremony.NCC Bank has also handed over blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund as donation as well as distributes blankets through different branches across the country to the poor.