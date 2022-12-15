

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO











A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Limited inaugurating Gouripur Branch in Cumilla as chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Chairman of Arju International School Rotarian Md. Belal Uddin Sarkar and Chairman of Gouripur Union Parishad Noman Sarkar along with high officials and local elites attended the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.