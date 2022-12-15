

Solidaridad launches water management project for BD small farmers

The launching ceremony brought together representatives of the Bangladesh Government, national and international non-profits, private sector partners, as well as delegates from the diplomatic and donor communities.

Present at the launching ceremony, as Chief Guest, was Kabir Bin Anwar, Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Division, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The Special Guests were Dr. Nahid Rashid, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Thijs Woudstra, Chargé d'affaires, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council. Jeroen Douglas, Executive Director, Solidaridad Network, was the Guest of Honor at the launching ceremony. Also presiding at the event were Shahamin Sahadat Zaman, Chairperson, Continental Board Member, Solidaridad Asia, Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, and Selim Reza Hasan, Country Manager Bangladesh, Solidaridad Network Asia.

The SAFAL for IWRM project is being funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh and will be implemented by Solidaridad Network Asia, in partnership with UTTARAN and Jagarani Chakra Foundation. The project will target 90,000 smallholder farming households in Southwest Bangladesh, covering the districts of Jashore, Narail, Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhat.

The project plans to implement interventions through introduction of water efficient, climate-smart, and regenerative agriculture production systems; watershed protection; and watershed management and governance. SAFAL for IWRM aims to improve and diversify coastal agriculture of Bangladesh through innovative ecosystem-based water and land use planning for greater climate resiliency and economic return among the coastal communities.

Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay said in his speech, 'Our strategic choice and approach is to bring in a systemic change in the operationalization of the IWRM project in Bangladesh. We will enhance the capacity of the local communities while introducing structural improvement of farms and micro watersheds through innovative designs and technology. The main strategy would be to create inclusive structures and partnerships with local communities in design, plan, execution and monitoring of IWRM actions and thereby leading to sustainable use, protection, restoration of watersheds for resilient agriculture in Bangladesh."

Jeroen Douglasas said, 'We take particular pride in two things- our entry point is indeed the supply chain. We have expertise in different sectors of the supply chain and are trying to lift the supply chain for more sustainable performance. And the second pride we have is whilst we are a civil society organization, we are not from the market, we do operate in the market. We intend to help the brave farmers of Bangladesh.'

Selim Reza Hasan said, 'Today we are launching this project which is mostly focused on community-based water management for sustainable agriculture. I would like to thank all our private sector partners, various government agencies, and especially the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for their support.'

Dr. Nahid Rashid said, 'Riding on the recent evolution there is potential to improve fisheries and livestock in the coastal areas of Bangladesh by efficient and sustainable use of available water and lands. We are pleased and honored to have been a part of the SAFAL project.'

The event included sharing learnings from the 'Sustainable Agriculture, Food Security and Linkages (SaFaL) project. The SAFAL project, supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, was implemented by Solidaridad, in partnership with public and private sector actors, and research institutes, in two phases, targeting communities from seven coastal districts of Bangladesh.













