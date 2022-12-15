

ADNOC hosts reception for business partners

ADNOC joined its hands with Karnaphuli Automobiles to conquer the Bangladesh Lubricant Market, has gained numerous successes and served many customers with their world class product line.

In this event, they talked about their journey, impact on the current market, success stories of their partners, future business prospects, their relationship with company and business partners etc.

In this star-studded night, Hamdan Hossain Chowdhury, Group Director of Karnaphuli Automobiles, Araz Chowdhury, Coordinator, Karnaphuli Automobiles and Md. Maruful Islam Raihan, Head of Business of Karnaphuli Automobiles was present at the ceremony with other higher officials. Along with them Ranjan K. Guha and Rejish R. Pillai from ADNOC Distribution, UAE, have also graced this event with their presence.











The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) hosted its business partners, dealers and distributors in a grandeur ceremony named, "ADNOC Business MEET 2022" at Sheraton Hotel, Dhaka on Tuesday.ADNOC joined its hands with Karnaphuli Automobiles to conquer the Bangladesh Lubricant Market, has gained numerous successes and served many customers with their world class product line.In this event, they talked about their journey, impact on the current market, success stories of their partners, future business prospects, their relationship with company and business partners etc.In this star-studded night, Hamdan Hossain Chowdhury, Group Director of Karnaphuli Automobiles, Araz Chowdhury, Coordinator, Karnaphuli Automobiles and Md. Maruful Islam Raihan, Head of Business of Karnaphuli Automobiles was present at the ceremony with other higher officials. Along with them Ranjan K. Guha and Rejish R. Pillai from ADNOC Distribution, UAE, have also graced this event with their presence.