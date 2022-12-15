

BRAC Bank Astha app; QR payment to bKash merchants

The Astha users will experience simple, seamless, and secured way to pay at around three lakh merchant points of bKash across the country.

In a unique partnership, the two companies have launched bKash QR acceptance for Astha App users which will provide convenience and smart banking experience to the app users.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer, bKash Limited, formally launched the first-of-its-kind Fintech serviceat the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

This co-creation will enable 273,000Astha users to pay at bKash merchant points. The integration will provide payment convenience and more options to Astha customers. This collaboration provides thiswidespread QR payment network in the country with facility for smooth payment ranging from small to large-ticket payment.

This initiative is as part of BRAC Bank and bKash's continued pursuit to build a cashless payment ecosystem which will also add to sustainability efforts in the financial industry.

Commenting on the Astha-bKash QR integration, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R F. Hussain said: "We believe this QR platform will play an essential part in paving the way for Bangladesh's transition to a cashless society. Leveraging on each other's digital capabilities, Astha and bKash can bring exciting digital payment experience to the customers and create disruption in digital payment space."

"Astha is central to BRAC Bank's digital transformation journey. It is a manifestation of our strong focus on customer convenience with use of digital innovation. It has brought the whole bank's convenience right at our customers' fingertips and also drives a vibrant digital banking culture in Bangladesh. We will continue to add new features to Astha to cater to the diverse needs of our customers," he added.

bKash QR payment service is the latest addition to BRAC Bank Astha App, which is the most popular mobile banking app in Bangladesh with rapidly growing customer base. It has already launched innovative services like - internet charge-free usage of the app, internet packs on usage as digital rewards, Chorki OTT subscription on usage as digital rewards, etc. These innovations haveled Astha to win international accolades like - Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022 and South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022.

From bKash, Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer; Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product & Technology Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer; Zaid Amin, Head of Financial Services, Commercial; A. N. M. Khaleqdad Khan (EVP and HoD, Merchant Products, Product and Technology; and Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership and Operations, Financial Services, Commercial, attended the ceremony.

From BRAC Bank, Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking;Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Head of Digital Business and Payments; Muntasir Rahman, Head of Application Development & Enterprise Systems; M.A. Kazim Rimon, Senior Manager, Project Management; and Fatema Fahmida Hoque, Associate Product Manager, Digital Business and Payments, were present.













