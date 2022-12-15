Video
French envoy meets CCCI leaders

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam flanked by Honorary Consul General of France Ormaan Rafay Nizam, speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Mrs. Marie Masdupuy at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Wednesday. They discussed about boosting trade and investment between the two countries.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam flanked by Honorary Consul General of France Ormaan Rafay Nizam, speaking during a meeting with the Ambassador of France to Bangladesh Mrs. Marie Masdupuy at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Wednesday. They discussed about boosting trade and investment between the two countries.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 14: French Ambassador to Bangladesh Mrs Marie Masdupuy met with the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and the Directors of the chamber at the Chamber office at the World Trade Center in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Honorary Consul General of France Ormaan Rafay Nizam, Director of Allianz Franaise Chattogram Bruno LaCramp and Deputy Director Dr Gurupada Chakraborty accompanied the ambassador during the meeting, which was also attended among others by  CCCI Directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Md Iftekhar Faisal, Mohammad Adnanul Islam and Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim).


