French envoy meets CCCI leaders
Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 57
CHATTOGRAM, Dec 14: French Ambassador to Bangladesh Mrs Marie Masdupuy met with the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and the Directors of the chamber at the Chamber office at the World Trade Center in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Honorary Consul General of France Ormaan Rafay Nizam, Director of Allianz Franaise Chattogram Bruno LaCramp and Deputy Director Dr Gurupada Chakraborty accompanied the ambassador during the meeting, which was also attended among others by CCCI Directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Md Iftekhar Faisal, Mohammad Adnanul Islam and Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim).