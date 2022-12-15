Video
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:34 AM
Biman saves Tk 20 cr on aircraft's C-check

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Biman Bangladesh airlines has saved a total of Taka 20 crore as it successfully conducted 'C'-check of a total five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft at Biman's hangar in Dhaka.
Biman's newly appointed Managing Director Shafiul Azim today inspected  a 'C'- checked aircraft along with high officials of the state owned airliner, a Biman press release said on Tuesday.
'C'-check is an extensive check of individual systems and components for serviceability and function as Biman Bangladesh Airlines Engineering and Material Management Directorate conducts it. As it did before with four airplanes, recently the national flag carrier successfully completed 'C'-check of its Boeing Dreamliner 'Sonar Tori' that took only 10 days.
The C-check of another Dreamliner (Achin Pakhi) will be completed within the time period of December 15-24 as Biman already has taken all preparations, the release added. Biman's engineering and material management directorate conducts 'A'-Check and 'C'-Check of all airplanes of its fleet at Biman's hangar in Dhaka.    -BSS


