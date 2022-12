Planning Minister MA Mannan (3rd from left) attends a workshop











Planning Minister MA Mannan (3rd from left) attends a workshop titled 'Sustainable Flood Control System at Haor Region and Water Resource Management' as a Chief Guest held at Pani Bhavan Conference Hall in the Capital on Wednesday. Guest of Honor, Minister of State for Water Resources Zahid Farooq, MP, Guest of Honor Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Hoque Shamim, Special Guest Senior Secretary Kabir bin Anwar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources SM Rezaul Mostafa Kamal,Water Resources Specialist Ainun Nishat, Water Development Board Director General Engineer Fazlur Rashid, Project Manager Md Asaduzzaman were also present at the workshop.