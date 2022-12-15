Special step taken to import Ramadan needs: Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said special initiatives have been taken to import essential products to meet the needs during the Holy month Ramadan.

The special initiatives includes minimal or no bank margins on letters of credit (LC) opened for import of essentials. It also included opening of LCs with the banks on credits for up to six months.

The Commerce Minister said this while talking with the media persons while visiting a development project of Rangpur Diabetic Association in Rangpur.

The minister said the initiatives are not likely to cause loss to other traders.

The special initiatives have been taken as the prices of pulses, oil and sugar, which are import-dependent products in the country, have increased recently.

The Minister said as the purchasing power of the people of the country is limited now one crore families will be given essential products at subsidized prices through TCB.













