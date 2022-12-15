Video
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:33 AM
Govt to buy 2.75 crore litres of Soybean oil, 30,000 tonnes of urea

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

The government will procure 2.75 crore litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers and 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from the UAE.
The decision came at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Syed Mahmud Khan said the cabinet committee approved three proposals of the Commerce Ministry to procure a total of 2.75 crore litres of Soybean oil from local suppliers.
Under the approval, he said Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce will procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from City Edible Oil Limited with a cost of Taka 203.32 crore.
He mentioned that TCB will also procure 55 lakh litres of soybean oil from Sung Shing Edible Oil with a cost of Taka 101.47 crore.
Another 1.10 crore will be procured from Super Oil Refinery Limited with a cost of Taka 204.54 crore, he added.







