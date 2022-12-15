Businesses seek govt policy support to boost tourism

Businessmen in the tourism sector sought government's support in their efforts for branding tourism industry at national and international level to bring in more tourists and sought increasing policy support to this sector.

They said the tourism sector is not in the list of the country's top ten sectors, even though it has 100 percent value addition to the economy including the payment of high VAT and tax, said a press release.

In the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Hotel, Motel, Resort and Guest House Development held at the FBCCI on Tuesday, the businessmen said that tourism industry in Bangladesh has rapidly developed.

But, it remained far behind compared to neighboring countries. Businessmen believe that the tourism sector will be at the top of making contribution to development if the government policy support increases.

Speaking as chief guest, FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said, "Tourism sector has made a lot of progress in the past years. Modern facilities, equipment and technology are in use now in our hotels, motels and resorts like developed countries. But, still the industry faces lack of infrastructure, skilled manpower and transport facilities."

He mentioned that tourism business owners should emphasize more on quality of service. "Seven Sisters of India could be the potential market for Bangladesh's tourism sector. Integrated initiative can be taken to tie up with tourists of Seven Sisters region," Helaly added.

FBCCI Vice President M A Momen said the chamber body is going to organize Bangladesh Business Summit in March- 2023 marking its 50th founding anniversary.

International business communities, government officials from several countries and Head of Development Partners will come to attend the occasion. He suggested businessmen to use the event as a branding platform. FBCCI Vice President and Director In-charge of the committee Md. Aminul Haque Shamim said every year about 110 crore people travel globally.

Chairman of the committee and President of Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh Khabir Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting. FBCCI Director MGR Nasir Majumder, Hafez Harun, Abu Hussain Bhuiyan (Ranu) among others also spoke in the meeting.









