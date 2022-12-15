Video
BD calls for resuming Guwahati-Dhaka air service

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen greets Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, on Tuesday, when he visited the Foreign Ministry to meet the former.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen greets Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, on Tuesday, when he visited the Foreign Ministry to meet the former.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, on Tuesday, held a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.
In the meeting, AK Abdul Momen emphasised on resuming Guwahati-Dhaka air service and highlighted the need to have direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Sylhet. He underscored the need for a direct bus service between Sylhet-Silchar to promote people-to-people contacts, strengthen bilateral ties and ensure collective prosperity in the region.
AK Abdul Momen expressed gratitude to India for inviting Bangladesh to participate in the G20 meetings as a "guest country" during its G20 presidency, according to the press release issued by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry.
Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1. He stressed that Bangladesh's participation in the G20 meeting will uphold their country's image in the regional settings.
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister called for "bolder solidarity" to address the issues faced by the Global South to tackle the challenges, including COVID-19, the crisis in Europe and financing for climate emergency and sustained development goals implementation.
During the meeting, AK Abdul Momen recalled the arrangements made by the Indian government during his recent visit to Silchar in Assam from December 1-3 to attend the first edition of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival.
Furthermore, Momen noted that the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh on various occasions have stressed on building common platforms for promoting understanding and cooperation to further bolster ties between the two nations, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry's press release.
AK Abdul Momen further said, "Following their guidance, this festival revisited the connection, heritage, historical cultural and linguistic affinity between the two countries in order to strengthen the age-old people-to-people ties."
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen along with a delegation consisting of Parliamentarians arrived in Silchar, Assam to attend the "Silchar-Sylhet Festival 2022."
Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Minister crossed the Sheola Land Port at the Sylhet border this morning. The Indian authorities welcomed Momen and the other members of the Bangladesh delegation at Sutarkandi ICP.
In the two-day event of "Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022," Momen expressed his deep satisfaction and said, "After 50 years, I am privileged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and my delegation is pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us."
AK Abdul Momen expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities and said that the Indians were warm and friendly. He said, "This is a historic event as two neighbours can get together in an atmosphere of hope and aspirations." He was invited as the chief guest at the events organized on the occasion of the '1st Silchar-Sylhet Festival - 2022'     -ANI


