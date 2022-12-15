Govt aims to increase money supply over next 2 fiscals

The government has set the target to increase money supply or bank credit to private sector to 16.5 percent from the existing 15.6 percent in the next two fiscals to support growing economic activities.

As per a government document, it has been set at 15.6 percent during ongoing 2022-23 fiscal.

For the next 2023-24 fiscal the government has projected to increase the credit growth or money supply to 16 percent and 16.5 percent during 2024-25.

Academically, the enhancement of credit supply might increase inflation. This kind of target of 'broad money' growth would further invite inflation in the country.

"Broad money" - or M2 - is a calculation of money supply that includes all components of "narrow money", such as cash and checking deposits, and also "near money" such as savings deposits, money market securities, and other time-related deposits.

M2 is a broader measure of money supply and is being closely watched as an indicator of money supply and future inflation, and as a target of central bank monetary policy.

If broad money exceeds nominal GDP growth, academically, commodity prices will take another steep jump, leaving limited-income consumers and the poor to bear the brunt of the increasing squeeze on the cost of living.

In 2020-21 fiscal the money supply was 13.6 percent. In the 2021-22 the credit growth or money supply rate was 13.8 percent, and then revised downward at 15 percent.

It was increased because of the government stimulus packages to inject money in various sectors to run their activities to offset the impact of COVID-19 pandemic that stalled the economic activities in the country. -UNB











