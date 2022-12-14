Mayors, councillors, DGHS officials involved: TIB

Waste Collectors' Recruitment ScamA Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study revealed that Mayors, Ward councillors and clerks of the city corporations and officials at various levels of the Directorate General of Health Services are involved in waste management workers' recruitment corruption.

On Tuesday at a virtual press conference TIB disclosed the findings of the study titled, "Governance Challenges in Medical Waste Management and Way Out". TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, among others, was present at the event.

The study said, 80 per cent of surveyed city corporations/municipalities do not have medical waste treatment facilities. Taking this opportunity a dishonest group sell re-useable and recyclable wastes in the market. It incurs risk of serious infectious diseases including HIV.

A section of the hospital staff sells recyclable wastes such as used glass bottles, syringes, saline bags and rubber/plastic tubes, blots, disposable glass, plasma bags, tubes to the reusable waste collectors without destroying them.

"Later, through this syndicate, the reusable wastes are cleaned and packaged without proper sterilization and sold to drug stores and various hospitals and clinics. These materials are not properly sterilized and reuse of these materials carries the risk of serious infectious diseases including HIV," the study said.

Md Newazul Moula, Research Fellow, Climate Finance Governance, R&P, TIB and Md Shahidul Islam, Research Associate, Climate Finance Governance, R&P, TIB, who were team members of the study, presented the findings at the programme.

The study also pointed out the corruption in the recruitment process of waste management workers.

Study said, "Hospitals, City Corporations, Municipalities, and contractors recruit waste management workers in exchange of bribe from Tk 2,000 to Tk 2 lakh per candidate.

In these cases, some of the officials and employees at various levels, including the higher levels of the health department, and some of the mayors, councilors, officials, employees, labour union leaders of City Corporations received illegal money.

The study also revealed that all the surveyed city corporations and 77 per cent of the municipalities have no separate budget allocation for medical waste management.

Only 23 per cent of municipalities spend Tk 1 million to Tk 8 million (US$ 970 - $7,800 approx.) annually on medical waste management.

But, depending on the category of the municipality, medical waste management requires Tk 1 million to Tk 5 million ($9,800 - $48,000) annually.

According to the study Bangladesh generates the second highest amount of medical wastes among Southeast Asian countries. Anarchy is going on in medical waste management due to lack of surveillance of the government.

Besides, hospitals cannot afford to purchase modern technology like ETPs and incinerators due to budget deficits, according to the study.

However, hospitals do not use ETPs, incinerators, autoclaves, and other waste treatment and destruction devices with an excuse of extra electricity bills, it stated.

Speaking at the event, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said medical waste management is an important area of the environment and public health.

He said, "Due to the lack of adequate and effective management of medical waste (identification and segregation, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal), environmental pollution, outbreaks of infectious diseases and health risks to relevant stakeholders and citizens is increasing."