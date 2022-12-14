Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Waste Collectors\' Recruitment Scam

Mayors, councillors, DGHS officials involved: TIB

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent 

Waste Collectors' Recruitment ScamA Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) study revealed that Mayors, Ward councillors and clerks of the city corporations and officials at various levels of the Directorate General of Health Services are involved in waste management workers' recruitment corruption.
On Tuesday at a virtual press conference TIB disclosed the findings of the study titled, "Governance Challenges in Medical Waste Management and Way Out". TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, among others, was present at the event.
The study said, 80 per cent of surveyed city corporations/municipalities do not have medical waste treatment facilities. Taking this opportunity a dishonest group sell re-useable and recyclable wastes in the market. It incurs risk of serious infectious diseases including HIV.
A section of the      hospital staff sells recyclable wastes such as used glass bottles, syringes, saline bags and rubber/plastic tubes, blots, disposable glass, plasma bags, tubes to the reusable waste collectors without destroying them.
"Later, through this syndicate, the reusable wastes are cleaned and packaged without proper sterilization and sold to drug stores and various hospitals and clinics. These materials are not properly sterilized and reuse of these materials carries the risk of serious infectious diseases including HIV," the study said.
Md Newazul Moula, Research Fellow, Climate Finance Governance, R&P, TIB and Md Shahidul Islam, Research Associate, Climate Finance Governance, R&P, TIB, who were team members of the study, presented the findings at the programme.
The study also pointed out the corruption in the recruitment process of waste management workers.  
Study said, "Hospitals, City Corporations, Municipalities, and contractors recruit waste management workers in exchange of bribe from Tk 2,000 to Tk 2 lakh per candidate.
In these cases, some of the officials and employees at various levels, including the higher levels of the health department, and some of the mayors, councilors, officials, employees, labour union leaders of City Corporations received illegal money.
The study also revealed that all the surveyed city corporations and 77 per cent of the municipalities have no separate budget allocation for medical waste management.
Only 23 per cent of municipalities spend Tk 1 million to Tk 8 million (US$ 970 - $7,800 approx.) annually on medical waste management.
But, depending on the category of the municipality, medical waste management requires Tk  1 million to Tk 5 million  ($9,800 - $48,000) annually.
According to the study Bangladesh generates the second highest amount of medical wastes among Southeast Asian countries.  Anarchy is going on in medical waste management due to lack of surveillance of the government.
Besides, hospitals cannot afford to purchase modern technology like ETPs and incinerators due to budget deficits, according to the study.
However, hospitals do not use ETPs, incinerators, autoclaves, and other waste treatment and destruction devices with an excuse of extra electricity bills, it stated.
Speaking at the event, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said medical waste management is an important area of the environment and public health.
He said, "Due to the lack of adequate and effective management of medical waste (identification and segregation, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal), environmental pollution, outbreaks of infectious diseases and health risks to relevant stakeholders and citizens is increasing."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brave Argentina! Brave Messi!  
Mayors, councillors, DGHS officials involved: TIB
HC orders probe into money laundering case against Sikder Group MD
Tk 300cr LD taxes received online
Former JU VC Prof Alauddin passes away
Raushan, GM Quader pay courtesy call on PM
Shahriar explains why MoFA shares non-paper with foreign missions
Jamaat Amir put on remand for 7 days


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft