HC orders probe into money laundering case against Sikder Group MD

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered to conduct an investigation into the allegations of money laundering via international credit cards against Sikder Group Managing Director (MD) and

National Bank Director Ron Haque Sikder and his family members.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order during the hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

The HC bench asked Bangladesh Bank (BB), BFIU, CID and the ACC to investigate the matter and submit their findings by 15 January.

Supreme Court lawyer Chowdhury Hasan Muhammad Abdullah filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive to investigate allegations of money laundering through international credit cards by Ron Haque Sikder and their family members.

Senior lawyer Advocate Mansurul Haque Chowdhury appeared on behalf of the petition while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.













