Tk 300cr LD taxes received online

After the inauguration of the 'Online Land Development Tax Payment' system, about Tk300 crores have instantly been deposited in the government exchequer through an automated invoice system provided around 30 lakhs online Dakhila (receipt), according to a Land Ministry press release.

After introducing the system, landowners are now paying land development taxes online by calling a hotline '16122' from anywhere across the world without visiting land offices. They are now getting scope of completing the registration using NID number from home using the Land Service Portal 'land.gov.bd' or 'Land Development Tax' mobile app. As a result, the public sufferings reduced significantly.

As recognition of the initiative, Land Secretary Mustafizur Rahman and his team won the 'Digital Bangladesh Award 2022' at the national level in the government general category for the successful implementation of the initiative of the Online Land Development Tax Payment system.

Following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the 'Online Land Development Tax Payment' system was initiated under the supervision of Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

Other members of the team are- Ministry's Additional Secretaries Pradip Kumar Das and Nazma Mobarek, Joint Secretary Dr. Jahid Hossain Panir and Bangladesh Computer Council Director Tarique M Barkatullah.

At a programme held on Monday in Bangabandhu International Conference Center, they received the award and certificate from ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the award distribution ceremony organized on the occasion of Digital Bangladesh Day.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the online land development (LD) tax payment system on September 8, 2021, to reduce corruption in the land office and increase the transparency of the land office, including lessening the suffering and harassment of the common people, it said.

Earlier, the Land Ministry's online land development tax payment system has also won the prestigious WSIS Prize 2022 awarded by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to a study, about 45 percent of people were victims of corruption or harassment in the land office in this way. As a result, instead of going to the land office, they used to seek the help of the tout and suffer for financial losses and often deceived. Many people did not show interest in paying land development taxes on time due to these various reasons. It was disrupting the revenue of the government.

Above all, the public was having a terrible impression of the land office regarding the payment of land development tax. In such a reality, the ministry introduced online land development taxes payment system as part of the Digital Bangladesh initiative to reduce corruption in the land offices and increase the transparency of the land office, including the suffering and harassment of the common people.









