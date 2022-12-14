Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Former JU VC Prof Alauddin passes away

Prez, PM mourn death

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Valiant freedom fighter, academic and Prime Minister's former adviser and lawmaker Professor Dr Alauddin Ahmed died on Tuesday following a cardiac attack at a private hospital in the city at the age of 76.
His brother-in-law informed that Prof Alauddin was under life support systems since December 1 following a heart attack and breathed his last at around 3.30pm.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow on
the death of Prof Alauddin with separate messages.
In a condolence message, the Head of the State prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
 In a message of condolence, she said, "The countrymen will recall his contribution to the education and politics forever with due respect."
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Besides, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prof Alauddin and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
Prof Alauddin Ahmed, a former vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, left behind his wife, two daughters and a son alongside a host of relatives, admirers including students to mourn his death.
On his retirement from the university, he appeared as a political figure and was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) from Pakundia-Hossainpur constituency of his ancestral home in Kishorganj and later played a crucial role in the nomination process of Awami League during the December 2008 elections.
He later served as the Prime Minister's adviser with the status of a minister but largely became incapacitated five years ago when he suffered a massive stroke.
A prominent freedom fighter Alauddin took part in several clandestine operations as a leading navy commando and after the war he joined the Bangladesh Civil Service as a magistrate but latter preferred to be an academic and got his appointment as a faculty of Jahangirnagar University's chemistry department.
Family sources said Alauddin was expected to be laid to his eternal rest at his ancestral Gurudia village of Kishorganj by early today following two namaj-e-janazas at a mosque near his Uttara residence and later at Jahangirnagar University campus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brave Argentina! Brave Messi!  
Mayors, councillors, DGHS officials involved: TIB
HC orders probe into money laundering case against Sikder Group MD
Tk 300cr LD taxes received online
Former JU VC Prof Alauddin passes away
Raushan, GM Quader pay courtesy call on PM
Shahriar explains why MoFA shares non-paper with foreign missions
Jamaat Amir put on remand for 7 days


Latest News
Launch passenger stabbed to death after brawl in Chandpur: 8 held
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at RU with due dignity
EU member states agree to give Bosnia candidate status: diplomats
Helpless people get winter clothes in Moulvibazar
BRAC Business School premieres short documentary
Govt aims to increase money supply over course of next two FYs
Two brothers drown in Jhenidah
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
Child electrocuted in Bhola
Biden signs US gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
'Murdered' woman detained, husband in jail for 'killing' her
BNP trying to create chaos on Dec 24: Quader
Quader urges BNP not to hold mass procession in Dhaka on Dec 24
CTTC: Jamaat ameer arrested over suspected militant link
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman detained
Writ seeks division in jail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Jamaat ameer placed on 7-day remand for questioning
TCB raises sugar, lentil prices by Tk 5 per kg
Jamaat chief involved in breeding new militant outfit: CTTC chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft