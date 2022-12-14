Former JU VC Prof Alauddin passes away

Valiant freedom fighter, academic and Prime Minister's former adviser and lawmaker Professor Dr Alauddin Ahmed died on Tuesday following a cardiac attack at a private hospital in the city at the age of 76.

His brother-in-law informed that Prof Alauddin was under life support systems since December 1 following a heart attack and breathed his last at around 3.30pm.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow on

the death of Prof Alauddin with separate messages.

In a condolence message, the Head of the State prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In a message of condolence, she said, "The countrymen will recall his contribution to the education and politics forever with due respect."

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Besides, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prof Alauddin and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Prof Alauddin Ahmed, a former vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, left behind his wife, two daughters and a son alongside a host of relatives, admirers including students to mourn his death.

On his retirement from the university, he appeared as a political figure and was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) from Pakundia-Hossainpur constituency of his ancestral home in Kishorganj and later played a crucial role in the nomination process of Awami League during the December 2008 elections.

He later served as the Prime Minister's adviser with the status of a minister but largely became incapacitated five years ago when he suffered a massive stroke.

A prominent freedom fighter Alauddin took part in several clandestine operations as a leading navy commando and after the war he joined the Bangladesh Civil Service as a magistrate but latter preferred to be an academic and got his appointment as a faculty of Jahangirnagar University's chemistry department.

Family sources said Alauddin was expected to be laid to his eternal rest at his ancestral Gurudia village of Kishorganj by early today following two namaj-e-janazas at a mosque near his Uttara residence and later at Jahangirnagar University campus.

















