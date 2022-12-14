Video
Raushan, GM Quader pay courtesy call on PM

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party leaders Raushon Ershad (R), GM Quader (C), Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (L) paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: BSS

Jatiya Party leaders Raushon Ershad (R), GM Quader (C), Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (L) paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: BSS

Jatiya Party (JP) leaders paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday afternoon at her official residence Ganabhaban and assured that they will continue to play a constructive and effective role both in parliament and outside. In the meeting, the Prime Minister advised the Jatiya Party to become stronger.
Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad, Deputy Opposition leader and JP Chairman GM Quader and son of late President HM Ershad, Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (popularly known as Saad Ershad) were present at the meeting, said a press release of the Prime Minister's press wing.
The Prime Minister inquired about the health of the opposition leader and exchanged greetings.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the opposition Jatiya Party for playing a constructive and positive role in the parliamentary democracy.
The Leader of the House also discussed the responsible role being played by the opposition parties across the globe to strengthen democracy and constitutional government system.
Confirming the meeting with      the Prime Minister, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader said, "She (the Prime Minister) called us. Madam Raushon Ershad is back, it was a courtesy call. The discussion was an exchange of courtesies. The conversation was normal. We were there like 30 to 40 minutes."
In response to the question about what the Prime Minister discussed, GM Quader said, "She wants the Jatiya Party to be strong."
When asked if there was any discussion about the election, the JP Chairman said, "We discuss these in our own party forum."


