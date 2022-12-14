Jamaat Amir put on remand for 7 days

A Dhaka Court placed Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami on a seven-day remand in a case filed with capital's Jatrabari Police Station for his alleged involvement in militancy.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order cancelling the defence plea to reject the remand application.

Investigation Officer (IO) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Inspector Mohammad

Abul Basher produced the Jamaat chief with a 10-day remand plea in the case.

The IO said in his remand prayer, the Jamaat leader Shafiqur was directly and indirectly involved with assisting members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam to create subversive activities in the country. He also had close links to the new militant outfit "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, Moreover, he was aware of his son's [Rafat Chowdhury's] militant activities. So, he needs to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

It was mentioned that Rafat was arrested in connection in the same case on November 9. Rafat is the Sylhet regional coordinator of Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar Al Islam and has been persuading young people to leave their homes for so-called jihad, according to police.

Pro-Jamaat lawyers Advocate Shafiqur Rahman and Advocate Kamal Uddin submitted before the court that before election the opposition parties are taking preparation for waging anti- government movement, Jamaat-e-Islami is also taking preparations to join the movement simultaneously. The government has arrested him with a motive to harassing him, the government has put one's offence on another's shoulder. He is an elderly man and ill. Inconsideration of his ill health they pleaded to grant him bail cancelling the remand plea.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor Abdullah Abu defended the IO and termed the Jamaat leader involved in the militant connection.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate dismissed the defence plea and placed him on remand.

A team of CTTC arrested Shafiqur Rahman from his Bashundhara house in the early hour on Monday .

Later he was shown arrested in connection with a militancy case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on November 2 under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On November 9, Shafiqur's son Rafat Chowdhury was arrested from Sylhet in the same case.

Earlier, CTTC chief Asaduzzaman had said the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will investigate whether Jamaat has any connection with the new militant outfit "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya".











