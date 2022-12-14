Martyred Intellectuals Day today



Martyred Intellectuals memorial at Mirpur in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government along with the ruling Awami League (AL) and other pro-independence political parties and different social and cultural organizations chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the martyrs of the tragic

December 14.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.

Understanding their defeat and to make the nation incompetent and talentless, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators targeted the country's renowned academics, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities and dragged them out of their homes before they were brutally tortured and murdered on this day of 1971.

Later, the dead bodies were dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.

The martyred intellectuals include Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof Gabinda Chandra Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.

Elaborate programmes, including paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Grounds at Mohammadpur in the city, have been taken to observe the day.

Marking the day, the national flags and AL's party flag will be hoisted half-mast at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue and all party offices across the country at dawn today while black flags will be hoisted at AL's all party offices, including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban, across the country.

Ministry of Liberation War has announced a set of programmes to celebrate the day properly. A press release sent by the Ministry on Tuesday informed in details about the programmes.

According to the release, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay wreaths at the Mirpur Martyrs Intellectual Memorial at 7:05am on Wednesday. The wreath-laying ceremony will be broadcast live by Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels.

Later, under the leadership of the Minister of Liberation War, the Secretary of the Ministry and the family members of the martyred intellectuals and the valiant freedom fighters will lay wreaths at the intellectual memorial at 7:22am and at Rayerbazar memorial at 8:30am.

From 8:30am, the intellectual memorial will remain open for people from all walks of life to pay their respects to the greatest sons of the country.

Special articles will be published in newspapers on this day. Discussions on the significance of the day and the sacrifice of intellectuals will be organized at all district and upazila levels of the country.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels will broadcast special programmes on the day.

Special prayers will be offered in all mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other shrines on the occasion of the day.

The Ministry has requested not to use microphones or loudspeakers in the memorial area on this day to protect the sanctity of Martyred Intellectual Day.

The ruling AL leaders and activists including all its fronts and associate bodies will place wreaths at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur and Rayerbazar along with Bangabandhu's portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban on the occasion.

A discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) at 3:00pm on the day. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the discussion programme by attending it personally.

BNP will observe the day by laying wreaths at the Martyr Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur at 8:00am. The party also arranged a discussion meeting at National Press Club at 3:00pm.













