Wednesday, 14 December, 2022, 6:50 PM
Appoint 48 doctors to vacant posts in prisons: HC

Published : Wednesday, 14 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to appoint 48 doctors to the vacant posts in the prisons of the country.
The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after receiving a report submitted by the jail authorities saying that 93 doctors have been appointed and attached to the jails.
The report also stated that currently 48 posts are now vacant. The jail authorities sought time to fill up the vacant post.
Later, the HC bench directed the health secretary, the secretary of the Security Services Division under the home ministry and the prison authorities to fill up the vacant posts by January 8.
In an order dated June 23, 2019, the court issued a rule ordering the jail authorities to submit a list of inmate capacity, number of inmates and doctors and vacancies for the post of doctors in all prisons across the country.
According to that order, the prison authorities reported in November 2019 that there were only 10 doctors against 141 posts in 68 prisons of the country.
After seeing the report, the High Court had on November 15 this year ordered the authorities concerned to appoint
doctors in the prisons immediately.
Advocate JR Khan Robin appeared on behalf of his petition while deputy attorney general Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.


